The Heber Springs Chamber of Commerce has reunited two great community events, the Fourth of July Fireworks Show and the World Championship Cardboard Boat Races into one exciting weekend called Freedom Fest on the Lake. The event will be this weekend, Friday and Saturday, July 2 and 3, and packed with plenty of fun and activities for visitors of all ages to enjoy. From antique shops to specialty stores and home decor, there is something for everyone to experience while visiting the Heber Springs area during the 2021 Freedom Fest on the lake. Taste great food at our local restaurants, take a stroll downtown and visit our many local shops all throughout town to eat, play and stay in Heber Springs.
Events:
MEC Freedom Fest Trap Shoot: Friday, July 2: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cleburne County Shooting Club
Free concert featuring “The Voice” contestants Marybeth Byrd and Cory Jackson; Friday, July 2: 7-9 p.m. at Heber Springs Performing Arts Center
Free Championship Cardboard Boat Races with the theme “Video Games.” Begins Saturday, July 3 with a 10 a.m. start at Dam Site Park (315 Heber Springs Road North)
Fireworks Extravaganza will be Saturday, July 3: starting at 9:30 p.m. at Dam Site Park with live music by the band, Just Sayin’ beginning at 7 p.m. The Fireworks Extravaganza is one of the largest fireworks displays in Arkansas choreographed to music broadcast on 101.9 The Lake-KSUG. Breathtaking fireworks will be shot from a site directly across the lake from Dam Site Park, a spectacular view for those joining us from their boat on the water.
For more information about this event, local attractions, and things to do, check out ww.heber-springs.com. For event registration information or volunteer inquiries, please contact the Heber Springs Chamber at (501) 362-2444.
