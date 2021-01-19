The Heber Springs City Council will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday night, in the Heber Springs Community Center, 201 Bobbie Jean Lane.
According to the agenda, they’ll be welcoming two new aldermen to the proceedings: Melissa Choate, who represents Ward 3, and Rebecca Prince, who represents Ward 4. The council will then consider a resolution for the procedures and proceedings of city council meetings for the year. Additionally, the council will be receiving the certified 2020 election results and a state of the city report.
In old business, the council will consider a lease agreement with Tri-State Leasing, of Memphis, TN., for a 2021 Mack MD6 truck with a 10 ft. dump body. The lease will be for 36 months, at $1,750 per month, for a total of $63,000. As part of the lease, Tri-State will wash the exterior of the vehicle once a month.
They will then consider a vote on city contracts which include:
Continuing to lease Bridal Veil Falls from the Young Businessmen’s Association for $500 per year.
Purchasing transportation services from the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) to transport veterans within the city and to the Veterans Administration Hospital in Little Rock for $1,000 per year.
Funding the Cleburne County Aging Program $25,00 to continue to deliver meals for senior citizens in Cleburne County.
Paying the Sugarloaf Heritage Council $2,500 for the restoration of maintenance of the Sugarloaf Mountain area. This include sandblasting graffiti from the mountain and maintaining the trails.
Working with the Heber Springs Humane Society to provide adoptable animals with adequate food and shelter, along with finding the animals a suitable animal. The contract pays the organization a fee of $1,000 per quarter and a fee of $55 per dog and $40 per cat, and $25 per euthanasia.
A burn ordinance will be considered as well.
The burn ordinance states yard debris and grass clippings, leaves and limbs can be burned with the following conditions: notifying dispatch, if no burn bans are place, the smoke generate does not create a nuisance complaint, proper containment such as clear area and water hose, weather conditions are right to prevent fire spread, and fires must have a person attending the fire. Burning cannot be conducted in ditches, streets, alleys, or public property. Violators will be fined not less than $100 or more than $200.
In December, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality visited the city when a complaint was issued about the city burning ground-up leaves.
Ideally, municipalities should have a robust mulching program according to ADEQ
“Municipalities that have mulching programs are required to dispose of the debris lawfully, such as through the use of permitted air curtain incinerator. Other options include disposal at a permitted solid waste landfill, and reuse in the community as mulch,” wrote the ADEQ Office of Communications.
Consideration will also be given to an encroachment issue for 708 W. Pine. Additionally, the council will consider the minutes from the December meeting, the payment journal, and financial statements from streets, sanitation, the community center operations and management, and other departments.
