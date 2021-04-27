Bobby Hooten to retire from Garlinghouse Brothers after 42 years
Bobby Hooten, a long time and loyal member of the Garlinghouse Brothers family, has decided to retire at the end of April.
One of the first hired when Garlinghouse Brothers moved to Heber Springs from California, he has been through and led the crew through many different ups and downs. His consistent presence in the company has been a driving force in the continual success of the business. We are truly blessed to have had his leadership, guidance, and advice for all these years.
We wish him, his wife Diana, and daughter Madison the best in the next chapter of their lives. Bobby intends to spend more time on his hobbies on his property in Greers Ferry. Thank you for all you have done for the company.
