Arkansas gas prices have risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.83 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas. Gas prices in Arkansas are 3.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 93.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Arkansas is priced at $2.49 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.49 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17 per gallon. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 96.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“As expected, Hurricane Ida’s disruption to the oil and refining industry led gas prices to rise over the last week, though thankfully, the rise wasn’t very significant,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“With several Louisiana refineries poised to have power restored in the days ahead, the impact on gas prices could soon reverse, and with gasoline demand now likely to decline with the close of the summer driving season, I see the odds rising that gas prices will soon begin a seasonal downturn, accelerated by the expiration of summer gasoline requirements on Sept. 15. By Halloween, we could see the national average back under $3 per gallon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.