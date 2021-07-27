Gene Watson and his Farewell Party Band will perform at 3 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Melba Theater, located at 115 W. Main St. in Batesville.
Ticket prices are $35-$50. For tickets visit www.melbatheater.com/gene-watson-live-at-the-melba.html.
Watson was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2020 at age 76. The Opry surprised him onstage with the honor, with Vince Gill asking him to be a member 55 years after Watson first stepped foot on the legendary Ryman stage when he was 21.
“Watson is recognized as one of the leading voices of classic country music,” a news release states. “He’s one of the rare singers who still sings in the same key as he did 30 years ago, and his audiences respond with standing ovations night after night when he nails the octave-jumping last note on his most requested song, the now country classic ‘Farewell Party.’”
George Jones was once heard to say, “Gene Watson is one of my all-time favorite singers!” When asked who his favorite country singer might be, the legendary Ray Price commented “I have too many to name, but Gene Watson would be right around the top of the list.”
“He’s one of the all-time, great classic country singers,” Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn said. “To this day he is known as the Singer’s Singer in Nashville. Gene is a special artist. The trail that he forged made it possible for a lot of us to be where we are today.”
“Just when I think country music is a lost art form, something by Gene Watson catches my ear and I can breathe again,” Rodney Crowell said.
A native Texan, Watson has six No. 1 country hits, three No. 1 gospel hits, 23 Top Tens and more than 75 charted songs. Watson was inducted into the inaugural class for the Houston Texas Music Hall of Fame and is a member of the Texas State Country Music Hall of Fame.
In 2016, Gene Watson and Moe Bandy hosted their own TV show on the national RFD-TV Channel aptly named “The Gene and Moe Show.”
In 2017, Gene was awarded the prestigious title of “Entertainer of the Year” by his peers as members of the R.O.P.E. Awards voted and presented him their highest accolade. Opry legend Jeannie Seely shared the title.
Watson released his 34th studio album in December 2017, a country gospel album titled “My Gospel Roots.” The first single, “Old Roman Soldier” hit No. 1 on the Country Christian charts in Cashbox and Christian Servant magazines. He went on to garner two more No. 1 hits from this album.
Known as one of country music’s most underrated singers, Watson’s country classics include “Love In The Hot Afternoon,” “Paper Rosie,” “Farewell Party,” “Should I Come Home (Or Should I Go Crazy),” “When We Were Down To Nothing (Nothing Sure Looked Good On You),” “Fourteen Carat Mind” and “Pick the Wildwood Flower.” He has recorded with George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Trace Adkins, Joe Nichols, Mark Chesnutt, Rhonda Vincent and Connie Smith.
Watson’s biography and discography are available at www.GeneWatsonMusic.com.
