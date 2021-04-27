Saturday will mark a new holiday in central Arkansas: 501 Day.
Most people know 501 as the area code for central Arkansas. Over the years, 501 has come to represent much more than just part of a phone number; 501 has become a symbol of a beautiful, bustling region in the heart of Arkansas.
Cities, chambers of commerce, and community organizations throughout central Arkansas, created 501 Day to celebrate the region they are proud to call home.n 501 Day, businesses and organizations are encouraged to show their 501 pride with special 501-themed offers, activities, merchandise, public art displays, and whatever else they dream up.
Help us celebrate 501 Day with Makers Market on the Square. The Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a food drive at our booth to benefit local food pantries. Bring food items such as cereal, peanut butter and canned food. You can also drop off food at the Chamber office at 110 S. 7th St. prior to the event. Waste Connections of Arkansas will be giving out 501 hot dogs.
Golden Girls Heber Springs will be celebrating with some of their favorite things about Arkansas. They will have special sales and refreshments at their store that will leave you wanting more and will donate 5.01 percent of all sales that day to The Call Of Cleburne County.
If you or your business would like to participate in the 501 Day celebration, please let the Chamber know! 501-362-2444.
To learn more about what cities fall in the 501 area code, and to see a list of activities and offers happening on 501 Day, visit www.celebrate501.com.
