Gov. Sanders proclaims Patriot Week in Arkansas

Each September 11, communities across the United States commemorate the lives lost during the 2001 terrorist attacks that took place on American soil. On Monday, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proclaimed the week of Sept. 11-17, 2023 as Patriot Week in Arkansas.
The proclamation reads in part: “Throughout this country’s history, the people of our great state and nation have worked together to ensure the preservation of the American ideals of freedom and liberty; American patriotism has endured through times of turmoil and times of peace, carrying our nation through the darkest days of history and strengthening our commitment to the ideals upon which our country was founded; and and a deepening appreciation for those ideals will help guarantee America’s spirit of freedom and liberty.”
It concludes: “In great reverence to the victims of the attacks on September 11, 2001, and recognition of the signing of the Constitution on September 17, 1787, Patriot Week is a time to celebrate the principles set forth by our Founding Fathers as well as the countless Patriots, vital documents, speeches, and the flags that helped make America the great nation it is today.”
On Sept. 11, 2001, four commercial airplanes were hijacked and sent to various targets in the United States. Two planes crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, one plane crashed into the U.S. Pentagon Building near Washington, D.C., and a fourth plane was intercepted from the hijackers and crash-landed in rural Pennsylvania. In the immediate aftermath of the attacks, President George W. Bush declared Friday, Sept. 14, 2001 as a National Day of Prayer and Remembrance for the Victims of the terrorist attacks. But many people felt there should be an annual event dedicated to preserving the memory of the victims and the heroism of the first responders. A bill to make Sept. 11 a national day of mourning was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Oct. 25, 2001. The bill passed the Senate unanimously. On Sept. 11, 2002, the country recognized the first Patriot Day. On this day, the U.S. flag is flown at half-mast. In addition, a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m.
While not a federal holiday, schools and businesses remain open , memorial ceremonies are held for the 2,977 victims, including an annual reading of names of the people who lost their lives.
