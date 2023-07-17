Latest e-Edition
- Warrant issued for golf cart hit and run
- Ramer named Grand Champion at Archey Fork Car Show
- 136th Old Soldiers Reunion and Parade set for Aug. 3-5
- Gov. Sanders visits Pangburn
- T.O.P.S. holds initiation of officers
- Celebrating 90 years
- Governor announces Adams as newest Arkansas Game and Fish Commissioner
- Four scholarships awarded through Cleburne Co. Extension Homemakers Council
- Addiction Recovery Meeting Schedule
- Quorum court to meet Thursday
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
85°
Clear
- Humidity: 77%
- Feels Like: 96°
- Heat Index: 96°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 85°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:06:17 AM
- Sunset: 08:22:29 PM
- Dew Point: 77°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Hot. High 99F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT: Expect heat index values to peak near or over 105 Wednesday afternoon. * WHERE: Portions of central, north central, southeast, southwest and western Arkansas. * WHEN: Until 9 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
