Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed two polarizing bills into law this week that received significant debate in both chambers of the Arkansas State Legislature.
On Wednesday, the governor signed Senate Bill (SB) 24, a “stand-your-ground” law which previously crashed out of the House Judiciary Committee in late January, but managed to pass the committee on Feb. 23 after the committee reconsidered its merits.
Sponsored by State Sen. Bob Ballinger of Ozark, SB24 removes a “duty to retreat” from the state’s legal code regarding self-defense and allows Arkansans who are lawfully present in a location and not engaged in criminal activity to use physical force without attempting to retreat from a confrontation.
Opponents of the bill in the legislature, largely Democrats, have frequently described the bill as a “license to kill” that encourages confrontations. Those supporting the bill have said it applies very narrowly to specific situations in which retreating from a confrontation is impossible.
Previously, the governor expressed reservations with SB24 and the prospect of changing the state’s legal code. On Wednesday, however, the governor said he’d sign the bill despite his belief that there was “no compelling need for [SB24].” He also expressed his hope the General Assembly would pass a hate crimes bill which he described as “complimentary” to SB24, adding that he understood the concerns of some legislators who believe SB24 could lead to more violence against people of color.
“I have no doubt these concerns [about SB24] are heartfelt and real, but there’s nothing in the language of [SB24] that would lead to different outcomes in our criminal justice system,” the governor said.
The governor also signed House Bill (HB) 1112, a voter identification law which requires Arkansans unable to provide an identification prior to voting to return to their polling place after casting a provisional ballot with an acceptable identification before their vote can be counted.
Sponsored by State Rep. Mark Lowery of Maumelle, supporters of HB1112 have described it as a common-sense measure to ensure election integrity. In committee meetings, Lowery said that nearly 80 percent of Arkansans signaled their support for voter identification laws in the 2018 midterm election.
Critics, however, including State Sen. Joyce Elliott of Little Rock, said they believe HB1112 is one more bill in a list that have worked to suppress voter turnout and disenfranchise voters.
For the governor, signing HB1112 into law was less difficult than signing SB24. The governor cited his previous support for voter identification legislation and tried to calm bill opponents.
“[HB1112] allows anyone who doesn’t have [an acceptable form of] photo identification to receive one free of charge,” the governor said.
In news in the house chamber, SB6, a controversial near-total abortion ban, sponsored by Conway’s Jason Rapert, passed the house this week and heads to the governor for his signature. Notable for its lack of rape and incest exemptions, the governor has remained non-committal on if he will sign the bill into law, telling reporters on Wednesday that they’d likely be discussing the bill more next week.
In a final piece of news, HB1338 is headed to the governor for his signature after passing the senate on Wednesday. If signed by the governor, HB1338 will amend the state’s election law and require candidates running for the presidency to receive at least 5,000 Arkansans’ signatures before being placed on the state’s presidential election ballot. The bill received broad bipartisan support in both chambers and is likely to be signed by the governor.
