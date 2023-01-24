Nonprofits in Cleburne County can go to arcf.org/givingtree to apply online for Giving Tree Grants through Cleburne County Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation. Applications must be submitted online by Feb. 15.
“Since our affiliate was formed in 2004, we have awarded $700,728.in grants to benefit Cleburne County,” said Susan Vowels, executive director. “It’s a pleasure to be able to strengthen this community by supporting local organizations and local causes.”
This year, the Community Foundation is accepting three diverse kinds of proposals
1. Projects with a special emphasis on early literacy are eligible for Early Literacy grants. Applicants who fit into this focus area should look for the application titled “Early Literacy.” Proposals for Early Literacy should be aimed at increasing local students’ literacy through one or more of five focus areas: 1) parent and community engagement, 2) school readiness, 3) classroom instruction, 4) chronic absence prevention and intervention, or 5) summer learning loss prevention. Emphasis should be on children ages 0 to 8.
2. Projects with a special emphasis on food security are eligible for Food Security grants. Proposals for Food Security should be aimed at these areas: 1) Food is easy to get. 2) Food is nutritious. 3) Food is affordable. 4)Food is safe 5) Food is client centered.
3. Proposals serving all other charitable purposes in Cleburne County are eligible for Giving Tree Grants, which typically range from $500 to $2500. At this time, the Community Foundation is not considering grant requests from organizations outside Cleburne County, even though services may be provided in this area people in Cleburne County. Applications for causes other than literacy can be submitted by completing the Giving Tree application.
Grants typically range from $500 to $2,500. Requests for all types of grants will be considered, but the Community Foundation is especially interested in awarding grants that address direct needs in our county. At this time, we are not considering grant requests from organizations outside of Cleburne County, even though services may be provided in this area however, the Community Foundation will consider applications from organizations based in other areas if they can demonstrate that their program will provide direct services to people in Cleburne County.
Nonprofits can visit arcf.org/givingtree to view grant submission guidelines, criteria and to begin the application process.
Any IRS 501(c)(3) public charity, public school, government agency or hospital in Cleburne Countyis eligible to apply. Other applicants may be considered if the project has a clear charitable purpose for the public benefit. Grants are not made to individuals or small businesses. Applications will be reviewed by a grantmaking committee from the Cleburne County Community Foundation.
“Funding for the Giving Tree program comes from hundreds of Arkansas donors who support the work of the Community Foundation Through these local grants, our state’s nonprofit organizations find support as they implement great ideas to improve their communities,” said Heather Larkin, president, and CEO of the Community Foundation. “Giving Tree grants are our flagship grant program. Decisions are made at the local level by local people in each of our affiliate areas and awarded to local organizations.”
Arkansas Community Foundation, a statewide nonprofit organization, provides resources, insight and inspiration to build better Arkansas communities – communities where our kids will want to raise their kids. The Community Foundation is the largest grantmaker in the state in the number of grants made each year. Since 1976, the Foundation has provided more than $393 million to nonprofits. The Foundation staff works directly with donors, professional advisors and nonprofits to help strengthen Arkansas communities through strategic philanthropy and focusing on local needs. Its assets rank among the top 60 out of more than 800 community foundations in the United States. Serving statewide and local initiatives, the Community Foundation helps connect those who want to give to causes they care about. Contributions to Arkansas Community Foundation, its funds and any of its 29 affiliates are fully tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.