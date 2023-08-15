There will be a meeting of the Greers Ferry Walleye Club at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Fairfield Bay Lions Club, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. The group's guest speaker for the meeting will be Cody Smith, the premier walleye guide on Greers Ferry. Smith will discuss how he targets and fishes for Walleye season by season on Greers Ferry Lake.
Greers Ferry Walleye Club build, sink habitat structures
- By The Heber Springs Sun Times
-
-
- 0
