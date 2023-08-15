There will be a meeting of the Greers Ferry Walleye Club at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Fairfield Bay Lions Club, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. The group's guest speaker for the meeting will be Cody Smith, the premier walleye guide on Greers Ferry. Smith will discuss how he targets and fishes for Walleye season by season on Greers Ferry Lake.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.