A letter to voters from Kasey Griffin:
I have a servant’s heart, A heart I want to put to work for the betterment of Heber Springs.
I love our community. I’ve lived here my entire life, and I began serving our community when I joined the Rotary Club 10 years ago. I helped with fundraisers and projects. I was honored to serve as president 2019-2020. Rotary gave me the opportunity to be a counselor at RYLA, the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards. RYLA is a weekend long youth leadership camp for sophomores and juniors. I truly enjoy working with the young people of Heber for several reasons. I like to see kids realize their potential--to teach them leadership skills that they can use their entire lives. And I like to cultivate future leaders for Heber. We need strong and active youth to ensure that our community continues to grow and improve.
My experiences with Rotary inspired me to take the next step and expand my devotion to community service. In 2014, I was elected to city council. I was so dedicated to the mission of city council that I ran again in 2018. My fellow city council members had the faith to appoint me interim mayor. Serving as mayor is such an honor, and it inspires me to do more for our community. That’s why I’m running for mayor now.
One of the great pride and joys of my life is serving the Heber Springs community. I helped start After Dark in the Park, which is in its 6th year. I started Cuts for Kid 5 years ago, which provides free back-to-school haircuts. We have given over 400 haircuts to schoolchildren.
The sponsorship funds that we raise goes to the school counselors emergency fund.
I attended Winrock’s 2017/2018 Uncommon Communities. This was a series of community development classes over a 2 year period. From those classes, a volunteer group called Revive Heber Springs was created, and Makers Market was born. The Market is now in its third year, and I’m thrilled that a brick and mortar business came out of it. The money raised goes back into the community. It has paid for the T-shirts with the new Heber Springs logo, 2 murals, and the banners that you see on the light poles around the courthouse. These service and beautification projects are vital to a healthy and thriving community.
I invest a lot of time and energy into Heber Springs because I truly love it here. We have a lot of potential to tap into. I want Heber to be a destination where tourists can bring their families and enjoy activities year round. I want our community to thrive. There is no better place to put my servant’s heart to work. I want it to work for you.
