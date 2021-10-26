Heber Springs, AR (72543)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. Thunder possible. High 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.