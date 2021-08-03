{span}The Heber Springs City Council voted in council woman Kasey Griffin as acting mayor last night until the special election Tuesday, Nov. 9. {/span}
Griffin sworn in as acting mayor
- By The Sun Times
-
-
- 0
