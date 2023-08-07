Gun and Knife Show

Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Arkansas, OU game will be played after all
- Zinn: Walk humbly with thy God
- Warrants issued for terroristic threats
- 136th Old Soldiers Reunion and Parade set for Aug. 3-5
- 136th Old Soldiers Reunion and Parade set for Aug. 3-5
- COSL announces tax auction for regional counties
- Back to School: Shop smart during Arkansas’ sales tax holiday
- Boozman: Help Veterans learn of new benefit eligibility
- Warrant issued for golf cart hit and run
- Massey awarded Cleburne County Cares scholarship
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
86°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 62%
- Feels Like: 92°
- Heat Index: 92°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 86°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:22:05 AM
- Sunset: 08:05:17 PM
- Dew Point: 71°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Loading
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.