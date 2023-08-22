Cooling centers available during heat advisory warnings
White River Area Agency on Aging, Inc will be providing cooling centers and heat relief during local Heat Advisory warnings. The local Senior Centers and Housing Development Community Rooms, within the White River Area Agency on Aging, Inc service area, will extend hours to assist in heat relief when there is a Heat Advisory issued. Please contact your local Senior Center to verify the days and hours the centers will be available during the Heat Advisory. Listings of all Senior Centers and Housing Developments can also be found at www.wraaa.com or simply call us at 1-800-382-3205. WRAAA serves Cleburne, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren, White and Woodruff Counties in Arkansas. Please remember to check on relatives, friends and neighbors who are elderly, ill or those who may have a need. WRAAA may be able to provide assistance, call 1-800-382-3205.
Temporary lane closure of Highway 25 across Greers Ferry Dam
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be closing one lane of the Highway 25 bridge across Greers Ferry Dam from 6:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. through Sept. 28 for routine maintenance. Traffic lights will be positioned at each end of the dam and cones will direct traffic around the work zones. If you are traveling in the area, please obey traffic signals and drive cautiously around equipment and work crews. Motorists should plan alternate routes and allow extra time to reach their destinations. The closure is being coordinated with emergency services and law enforcement agencies. Officials at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regret any inconvenience this may cause and ask for the public’s cooperation until the work is complete. For more information contact the Greers Ferry Project Office at 501-362-2416 or stop by the office near the dam on Highway 25, three miles north of Heber Springs.
Haley elected as Angus delegate to 140th annual meeting
Sam Haley, Quitman, has been elected as a delegate to the 140th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 6 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, reports Mark McCully, American Angus Association CEO. Haley, a member of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is one of 294 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Representing the United States and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board. Held in conjunction with the 140th Annual Convention of Delegates, the Angus Convention is set to take place Nov. 4-6, in Orlando, Florida. The Angus Convention offers unrivaled opportunities for real-world education and face-to-face networking. The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving more than 22,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. For more information about Angus cattle, visit www.ANGUS.org.
