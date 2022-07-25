‘Handcrafted Evening in the Park’ on July 29

The Ozark Folk Center State Park is hosting a “Handcrafted Evening in the Park” on Friday, July 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.
During the event, the artisans of the Ozark Mountain Folk Center State Park will create, demonstrate and sell functional and decorative homemade items. At the park’s Craft Village, visitors are invited to talk with working crafters and discover how these artisans learned their skills and where they find their inspiration, learn about their tools and the workshops they teach, buy unique handcrafted items directly from the maker, and share ideas for a custom order. Guests can visit workshops throughout the park for handmade items including pottery, knives, archery bows, candles, soaps, ironwork, caricatures, quilts, letterpress printing, flame painted copper, stained glass, artisan breads and baked goods at Heirloom Kitchens, and more.
In addition, visitors can enjoy southern cooking at The Skillet Restaurant, open until 7 p.m. on Fridays. Guests are invited to follow dinner with a walk through the nationally recognized Heritage Herb Garden, take another stroll through the Craft Village, or make a weekend stay out of their visit at the park’s Cabins at Dry Creek. For lodging reservations call 1-800-264-3655 or book online at OzarkFolkCenter.com.
Visitors can enter the Craft Village through the gates off the Visitor’s Center parking lot and next to the Gift Shop. Parking will be available in the lots in front of the gates and shuttles will be running for the evening.
The Craft Village at the park is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular admission is $12 per adult or $7 for children ages 6-12; children under the age of 6 are admitted for free.
