SEARCY — Students, alumni, families, friends and guests of Harding University are invited April 15-17 for the 47th annual Spring Sing.
The musical variety show, in a modified format, will feature more than 500 performers with the spectacle and joy that is a hallmark of the annual event. The event will be open to a limited live audience approved by the Arkansas Department of Health, and social clubs will be masked and limited in numbers onstage throughout the performance. Campus COVID-19 guidelines will also be in effect.
Dr. Steven Frye, Spring Sing director for the past 26 years, said this year’s show, “Twice Upon a Time,” will lead viewers on the adventure of a lifetime.
More than 20 social clubs will participate in the club performances with themes like birds, monkeys, candyland, spies, sloths, farmers, and emotions. Additionally, ensemble cast members and four hosts and hostesses will perform accompanied by the Harding University Jazz Band.
Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15; 7 p.m. Friday, April 16; and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17 in Benson Auditorium. Tickets may be purchased at hardingtickets.com or by calling 501-279-4255. The performance will also be available for live pay-per-view to individuals and groups at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17, through Broadway on Demand.
For more information visit harding.edu/springsing.
