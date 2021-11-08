Researchers from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and Oklahoma State University will discuss their findings on bovine respiratory disease, anaplasmosis and other topics during an online field day Nov. 17 hosted by the Livestock and Forestry Research Station.
“There’s important research being done to help ranchers deal with significant topics such as anaplasmosis, bovine respiratory disease and toxic fescue exposure and calf health,” said Don Hubbell, director of the Livestock and Forestry Research Station for the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station. “Maintaining a healthy herd improves the opportunity for profits for Arkansas cattle producers.”
“Healthier Cattle, Healthier Bottom Line” begins at 1 p.m. There’s no cost to attend.
The agenda for this year’s field day:
Bovine respiratory microbiome and bovine respiratory disease – Jiangchao Zhao, associate professor, Division of Agriculture.
Using technology to improve spring and fall breeding efficiency in the fescue belt – Charles Looney, professor-cattle improvement, extension specialist, Division of Agriculture.
Anaplasmosis in Beef Cattle – Lauren Thomas, DVM, clinical assistant professor and veterinarian, Bumpers College of Agricultural Food and Life Sciences.
Influence of prenatal exposure to toxic fescue on health and performance of weaned beef calves – Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor, Division of Agriculture.
Beef Cattle Market Outlook: Profitability Drivers and Marketing Opportunities – James Mitchell, assistant professor – livestock marketing and management, extension specialist, Division of Agriculture.
Is Summer Supplementation of Stocker Calves Cost Effective? – Paul Beck, associate professor animal and food sciences, Oklahoma State University.
