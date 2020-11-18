HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Housing Authority welcomes two new commissioners, Tina Barnes and Jason Robitaille. “The experience and leadership they bring to our team will continue the excellence in service our housing authority provides our community,” Executive Director Rex Fields stated. Pictured from left to right: Tina Barnes, Lance Wright, Jason Robitaille, Dennis Bartlett, and Don Rodgers.

Heber Springs Board of Commissioners adds 2