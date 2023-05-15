The Heber Springs City Council plans to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Community Center on Bobbie Jean Lane. In addition to supervisor reports, there is a lengthy agenda for the meeting.
The council will consider a resolution to move the remaining portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act grant funds to the police and fire salary and employer payroll contribution expenses fund. The council will also consider an interlocal agreement with the county pertaining to the Mountain Aire Fire Department, and an ordinance allowing the city to do business with Ronald Phelps’s business: Ronald Phelps CPR, for the purpose of training volunteer fire departments.
In other business the council will consider a date for Cemetery Decoration Day, roof repairs at the ballfield, and a request allowing the airport to apply for a grant.
Multiple days of severe weather this spring have caused numerous torn shingles on the ballfield roof, where the bathrooms, storage, and office is located. Arkansas Municipal League estimate it will cost $5,598 to repair the damage.
The airport is required by federal law to have an updated Airport Layout Plan or ALP, which will be a blueprint for airport development that maintains design standards and safety requirements. Charlie Evans, airport manager, is requesting permission to apply for a Federal Aviation Authority grant and a state grant. Together the two grants would total $161,360 and cover the entire cost of the Aviation Layout Plan.
In supervisor reports, the Heber Springs Fire Department will report they responded to three fires, nine good intent calls, two false alarms, one severe weather event and 101 emergency and rescue medical service calls in April. The Heber Springs Police Department will report they issued 193 warnings, issued 107 tickets, responded to 14 crashes, served 28 warrants, and had eight incidents involving minors and 26 involving felons.
The council will also consider removal of two fixed assets: a 1993 Ford vehicle and a 2003 Crown Victoria, to scrap, and consider an estimate of $16,866 for 16 new dumpster units from Rugged Steel Works of Fort Wayne, Ind.
Additionally, Springfest will be June 2 at Spring Park, and Freedom Fest will be June 30 through July 2.
