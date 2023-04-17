BEEBE — Arkansas State University-Beebe Theatre Department will present “Is He Dead?” on April 20-22 in the Owen Center theater on the Beebe campus. Show times will be 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20; 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21; and a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. performance on Saturday, April 22. The show is open to the public with free admission.
“Is He Dead?” is a play by Mark Twain based on his 1893 short story. The play, written by Twain in 1898, was published in print in 2003 by Shelley Fisher Fishkin and this production is an adaptation of that text.
The three-act play focuses on a fictional version of the great French painter, Jean-François Millet. The plot presents Millet as a ‘starving’ artist in Barbizon, France. With the help of his artist friends, he stages his own death in order to increase the value of his artworks, afterwards dressing as a woman to safely keep his secret.
“Is He Dead?” is under the direction of Ryan Gibbons, assistant professor of communication and theatre, Hope Hargrove, instructor of theatre and communication instructor and Jason McCoy, theatre production assistant.
“At times thoughtful, at times challenging, and always humorous, “Is He Dead?” is a great show for all ages, and we hope you will come and join us,” said Gibbons.
Doors will open 30 minutes before each showtime. The theater is located at 1101 W. College Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.