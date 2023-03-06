Meet Jean Swindle and Terri Alvarado who have recently joined the Board of the Heber Springs Humane Society. Jean started volunteering at the shelter in January of 2022. She grew up on a farm and cannot remember a day without cats. She’s definitely a cat lover so this is the perfect match for her, because there’s lots of cats at the shelter. She enjoys providing extra attention and companionship to the many shelter cats. “It’s difficult to say who likes it more, them or me,” says Jean. Jean and her husband have lived in many states over the course of their careers, but they decided to return back home to Heber Springs about two years ago.
Jean retired from federal civil service in 2017 after 34 years. The first 13 years of her career she worked as an specialist for various state and federal agencies, in 1992 she transferred to the Federal Aviation Administration and cross trained in the field of electronics. The remaining years of her career were spent working for FAA as a field technician progressing to a repair technician then a radar instructor in Oklahoma City and finally to a technical analyst in Washington D.C. In the midst of working and moving, she attended college classes at night and finally earned her bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership in 2007.
The Swindles are allowed to share their home with their 16-year-old rescue cat, Lou. He is part Maine Coon and part alley cat and all personality. Jean also enjoys time with family, sewing, trying new recipes and just being outside. She is now the Financial Officer for the Heber Springs Humane Society Board.
Terri Alvarado is also a new Board member for the Heber Springs Humane Society. She’s a Heber Springs native but has lived and worked elsewhere for the past several years. She returned to Heber Springs in 2020 to continue her work remotely and be near family. Terri started her relationship with Heber Springs Humane Society as a volunteer for adoption events. Over the past year, after having her heart stolen by Emma, a malnourished rescue that led Terri to becoming a first-time foster. The reason Terri wants to serve with the Heber Springs Humane Society team is that she’s always had a passion for all animals and feels that this coupled with the skills she’s developed in her profession could benefit the Society.
She started her education by studying science and completing an internship in the rainforest at the Baltimore Aquarium. She finished by studying accounting and business administration (MBA/accounting). Terri has accumulated over 30 years of professional experience assessing and recommending improvements to business processes while working as a performance auditor for the military. Right now she plans to start off doing some research and applying for grants for the Heber Springs Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.