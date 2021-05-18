A Heber Springs resident is dead after a wreck Monday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, at 4:24 p.m. Roscoe Crafton, 90, was operating a golf cart in the ditch of northbound lane of Hwy. 110, when he attempted to make a U-turn, crossing into the eastbound lane of Hwy. 110, into the path of a 2011 Chevy Camaro. The report listed one additional deceased and one additional injured. The weather conditions were reported as cloudy and the road conditions were reported as wet.
Heber Springs resident dead after collision
- By Sara Greene sgreene@guardonline.com
