A Heber Springs resident is dead after a wreck Monday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, at 4:24 p.m. Roscoe Crafton, 90, was operating a golf cart in the ditch of northbound lane of Hwy. 110, when he attempted to make a U-turn, crossing into the eastbound lane of Hwy. 110, into the path of a 2011 Chevy Camaro. The report listed one additional deceased and one additional injured. The weather conditions were reported as cloudy and the road conditions were reported as wet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.