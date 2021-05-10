The Heber Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted the 65th banquet Thursday. The day was beautiful, perhaps a bit windy, and the venue, The Barn at Fawn Hollow, was breathtaking.
Cheryl Shook, chairman, of the Heber Springs Chamber of Commerce welcomed guests after an extended mixing and mingling time. Kathy Brown sang the National Anthem, as well as providing the music during the festivities. Pastor Jace Holmes gave the invocation.
Ginger Harper, president and CEO of the Heber Springs Chamber of Commerce, recognized the dignitaries on hand, including Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, and presented the 2020 year in review for guests, and presented Ryan Sartin with the Past Chairman of the Year award.
Anthony Galloway and Jeremy Bivins were recognized as Outgoing Board Members.
Shook presented the guest speaker, David Bazzel, who gave an encouraging talk to the audience.
Sartin presented the Hall of Honor award to Kendrick Ketchum.
State Representative Josh Miller presented the Citizen of the Year Award to Greg “Dale” Hutto, and Harper presented the Volunteer of the Year award to Jason Robitallie.
Outstanding Business of the Year went to Southridge Village Nursing and Rehab and Outstanding Nonprofit of the Year was presented to the Heber Springs School District, and was accepted by Dr. Andy Ashley on behalf of the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.