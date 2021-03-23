Help Wanted

Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Hidden Smoke: The Dangers of Passive Smoking
- Council to consider request for $1,200 per month to help with upcoming court cases
- BPD officer faces DWI charges
- Izard County man charged with sexual indecency
- Century Farms: Generational farming continues as part of state’s agriculture program
- Adoptable Cats of the Week
- Big Change to PPP Loan Rules for the Self-Employed
- Operation Central Sweep nets 18 of 33 indicted by grand jury on federal drug and firearm charges
- Operation Central Sweep nets 18 of 33 indicted by grand jury on federal drug and firearm charges
- COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expanded to veterans of any age
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
71°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 47%
- Feels Like: 71°
- Heat Index: 71°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 71°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:06:43 AM
- Sunset: 07:22:13 PM
- Dew Point: 49°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A clear sky. Low around 45F. SW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low around 45F. SW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.