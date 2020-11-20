Helping Out

More than 100 food boxes were given away last Thursday at Heber Springs Middle School. Heber Springs Schools has been named a partner in the Arkansas Foodbank’s Emergency School Pantry Program. The 36-week program will provide emergency food boxes to low-income families with children in the Heber Springs School District who are enrolled in a USDA children’s feeding program like Free and Reduced Lunch, Summer Feeding or Afterschool program.