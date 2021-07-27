Erin Holland of Heber Springs, graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, on May 19, 2021 and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Ensign Holland successfully completed four years of intensive academic, physical, and professional training to earn a bachelor of science degree majoring in Government. Ensign Holland will begin service in Cheboygan, MI aboard the U. S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw as a Deck Watch Officer.
As one of the smallest and most specialized of the five federal service academies the U.S. Coast Guard Academy offers a quality higher education and professional development experience. Cadets there devote themselves to an honor concept, and upon graduation go directly into positions of leadership in service to others.
Holland, a 2017 graduate of Heber Springs High School, is the daughter of Greg and Kathleen Holland and the granddaughter of the late Tom and Mary Holland of Heber Springs and Elgia Bickford and the late Captain W. J. Bickford of Mobile, Alabama.
