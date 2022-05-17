Homecoming at Wesley Chapel General Baptist Church, Sunday May 22

Homecoming at Wesley Chapel General Baptist Church, 499 Wesley Chapel Rd., Quitman, Sunday, May 22. Services will start at 11 a.m. with lunch following. Afternoon singing with start at 1:30 p.m. with Tami Stair and special guest RANSOMED will follow at 2pm. Come and celebrate with us. Rev. Bob Jackson, Pastor

 Submitted photo

