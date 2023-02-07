The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announced students who have made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester, recognizing nearly 1,150 students whose academic performances have been superior at the end of each semester. The list was released Jan. 30.
To be on the Dean’s List, UA Little Rock students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.
Local students who have made the Dean’s List include:
Marissa Blair of Heber Springs
Jaclyn Burroughs of Quitman
Mason Eades of Heber Springs
Andrea Perez Benitez of Quitman
Marissa Blair, of Heber Springs, AR, has been named to the Fall 2022 Chancellor’s List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
University of Central Arkansas
The University of Central Arkansas congratulates nearly 1,200 students who were named a fall 2022 Presidential Scholar. The list was released Jan. 26.
Danielle Alfonso, of Heber Springs
Halle Bennett, of Quitman
Hailey N. Carson, of Heber Springs
Danna L. Chaney, of Heber Springs
Courtney A. Eddington, of Heber Springs
Madison N. Garner, of Drasco
Andrea J. Gomez, of Greers Ferry
Aydia F. Haymond, of Heber Springs
Jillian F. Herring, of Heber Springs
Maygan C. Jarvis, of Heber Springs
Kylie A. Jones, of Drasco
Kevin W. King, of Heber Springs
Mendel L. Lagasse, of Tumbling Shoals
Kevin P. Leal, of Heber Springs
Hunter P. McClung, of Quitman
Taylor R. Shively, of Concord
Grace Smith, of Quitman
Hannah P. Smithson, of Heber Springs
Bailee P. Williams, of Quitman
The University of Central Arkansas congratulates more than 1,400 students who were named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List.
Kinley Beard of Heber Springs
Macy Broadaway of Quitman
Carsyn Broadaway of Quitman
Olivia Carlton of Edgemont
Payton Carr of Heber Springs
Amber Cason of Heber Springs
Tyler Gee of Quitman
Wayden Hemphill of Tumbling Shoals
Chancey Ivener of Tumbling Shoals
Bradey Johnson of Quitman
Adam Martin of Heber Springs
Malachi Miller of Heber Springs
Kassie Rhodes of Quitman
Kaitlyn Richardson of Quitman
Karina Salcedo of Quitman
Clayton Tipton of Quitman
Laurie Turner of Edgemont
Madelyn Vowels of Heber Springs
Caitlin Waas of Greers Ferry
Harding University
The following students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2022 semester.
Tessa Spears, a Senior, studying communication sciences and disorders & missions, of Heber Springs
Julia Arnett, a Sophomore, studying communication sciences and disorders, of Concord
Gray Sutherlin, a Senior, studying foreign language and missions, of Quitman
Rachel Wilson of Heber Springs is one of more than 400 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Fall 2022 during a commencement ceremony on Dec. 17, 2022.
Wilson received a Master of Business Administration in management and business ethics.
Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, and University College.
University President Mike Williams recognized the candidates as they were recommended by the faculty for graduation.
Southern Arkansas University
Elizabeth Marie Jewell earned a 4.0 GPA in the fall 2022 semester, securing a reputable position on Southern Arkansas University’s President’s list.
Jewell is a sophomore Elementary Education (STEM) major from Heber Springs.
Southern Arkansas University has announced that 581 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the fall 2022 semester and have been named to its Dean’s List.
Sarah Thomas is a senior Agricultural Education major from Heber Springs.
Hannah Walters is a senior Agricultural Science (Pre-Veterinary Science) major from Quitman, AR.
A total of 581 students were honored on this semester’s Dean’s List.
Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.
Carson Aaron, a Junior Ministry and Leadership major from Quitman, was among approximately 850 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Audrey Aaron, a Freshman Christian Ministries major from Quitman, was among approximately 720 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2022 President’s List.
