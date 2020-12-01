Two temporary carport structures being added to the Baptist Health-Heber Springs campus at 1800 Bypass Road.
“Baptist Health will be using two temporary canopies to help protect our staff from the elements when outside administering COVID tests at our rural health clinics in Heber Springs and Greers Ferry,” explained Cara Wade, director of corporate communications for Baptist Health.
Heber Springs Mayor Jimmy Clark wants residents to know the structures aren’t meant to cause alarm, simply to make virus testing easier for everyone involved.
“It’s for faster and easier access to COVID-19 testing,” Clark said.
The Heber Springs City Council waived the $35 permit fees for the hospital to put up the two structures during their Nov. 13 meeting.
The Arkansas Department of Health’s weekly report on nursing homes showed a COVID-19 test screen at Southridge Village Nursing and Rehab on Nov. 13. The report showed there was only one resident testing positive and two staff testing positive in the past 14 days. Since the virus began, 15 residents’ deaths have been linked to COVID-19.
The ADH reported there are 98 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of those, 70 are confirmed with 28 probable cases. There’s been a cumulative total of 728 cases in the county, with 607 confirmed cases and 121 probable cases since the pandemic began. There are 21 confirmed deaths linked to the virus.
Troy Wells, president and CEO of Baptist Health in Little Rock spoke at the governor’s weekly COVID-19 meeting last week and said the hospital will be adding an additional 21 critical care beds to it’s Little Rock campus in January.
Updates may be found at healthy.arkansas.gov, ACHI.net/covid19 and the independent arkansascovid.com web sites.
