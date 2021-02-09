Compiled from Heber Springs Police Department and Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office reports
A Cleburne County man is charged in a felony residential burglary case after reportedly breaking into a Heber Springs home and making off with a laptop and other items.
James Dalton Black, 28, of Heber Springs was formally charged Feb. 2 in Cleburne County Circuit Court with residential burglary, a Class B felony, and two misdemeanor counts of theft of property following an incident that reportedly happened on Jan. 15.
According to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against Black, a woman who lives on West Quitman Street called 911 around 9:45 p.m. on the night in question because there was a man “breaking into the home while a van was parked on the street.”
Black was headed toward the van in the roadway when authorities arrived on scene, the report states.
Officers on scene said they recognized the woman driving the van and also noted the vehicle did not have a license plate.
Black, who had several knives on his belt, claimed he was “retrieving property that [the West Quitman Street resident] owed him. However, the report states the 28-year-old did not have the woman’s number and was unable to call her to confirm his statement.
The woman driving the van told police she was a parolee and that she was did not know the West Quitman Street woman was not home. According to her statement, Black had called her and requested she pick him up from his mother’s house and take him to the residence in question on West Quitman Street.
Black was arrested and charged with residential burglary following the incident. Court documents also state the Heber Springs man was “involved in a shoplifting call” earlier that night and that he “was wearing the stolen items” when he was booked into the Cleburne County Detention Center.
Rose Bud man threatens family members
A Rose Bud man accused of threatening to kill his grandmother is now charged with terroristic threatening.
Marvin Don Cline, 46, was formally charged earlier this month with first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony; first-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor; following an incident that reportedly happened on Dec. 27.
Sheriff’s deputies were called Dec. 27 to a residence in the Hopewell community regarding a man who had threatened to kill his family and had also slashed one of the tires on his grandmother’s vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.
After threatening to kill his family, Cline reportedly took off walking with a knife on Treasure Drive. An Arkansas State Police trooper soon found the 46-year-old “down the road.”
Cline “was sweating profusely and couldn’t stay on topic” when authorities pulled up and told him he would be detained, the report states. From there, the Rose Bud resident “took a fighting stance” and attempted to hit one of the deputies. As Cline swung at one of the deputies, the report states the deputy “grabbed Marvin’s arm and assisted him to the ground with the least amount of force necessary to gain control of Marvin.”
Cline was ultimately arrested and authorities were able to gather statements from family members about the incident, the report states.
Online records show that a $20,000 bond was imposed against Cline and that he is scheduled to appear next on Feb. 17 in Cleburne County Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.