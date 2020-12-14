The Heber Springs Fire Department was busy last Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.
Around 10:38 pm Heber Springs Fire Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Rivercrest Dr. for a reported structure fire.
Heber Springs Fire Department Chief Jason Robitaille said the first units on scene stated it was a two story house with heavy fire showing from the second floor.
“All occupants were out of the residence and accounted for,” Robitaille said. “Firefighters on scene did an excellent job keeping the fire contained to the floor involved.”
Robitaille said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Robataille called it a “great stop.”
“Well involved second floor with roof collapse,” Robitaille said on a Facebook post. “Crews pulled several 2 1/2 attack lines and limited the fire growth immediately.”
“On a second note, our model of integrated Fire/EMS ￼once again was validated,” Robitaille said. “Our progressive partnership gave us three ambulances with six additional members and a supervisor to help stretch lines, establish water supply to hydrant, secure utilities, check on occupants, set up firefighter rehab and help with loading hose afterwards.”
Early Sunday morning the HSFD responded to a call of smoke inside a residents on the 1300 block of Robinwood Drive.
Robitaille said firefighters located a HVAC unit that had an electrical fire.
“We extinguished before it spread,” Robitaille said.
