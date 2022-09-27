The inaugural Clinton Reunion Festival is set for Oct. 6-8 in Clinton’s historic and beautiful downtown. The city of Clinton was planning a large-scale, multi-class reunion for all alumni and attendees of Clinton High School Alumni back in 2019, but saw that effort sidelined for two years due to the pandemic.
Following the devastating pandemic, many communities and schools have found themselves eager to get on with their lives, and the northcentral Arkansas city of Clinton is no exception, Mayor Richard McCormac said.
The Reunion Festival has its own website, www.HometownArkansas.com, which states the Reunion Festival’s objectives are to “reunite and visit with friends and family, but also to bring in economic benefits and exposure to the city, its historic downtown and the county as a whole.”
Van Buren County Judge Dale James and McCormac, along with other leaders, were early supporters of the festival initiative which was conceived from Clinton High School alum, Mark Story.
Story grew up in the city and graduated in 1984. Though he now resides in Denver, Colorado, he said his “heart never left Clinton or Van Buren County.”
“Seeing the concerted efforts of the local leadership to revive the historic downtown area really inspired me to put the call out to fellow alumni around the country, and those living in Clinton to come together to try and help while having some great fun seeing old friends and family,” Story said. “The incredible support I have received from the city and county leaders has been amazing. I think it speaks highly of the people of Clinton and Van Buren County that their leaders they elected truly are trying to do everything they can to benefit the people, the city and the county. My hope is that this can help the effort to show Clinton as a stable, affordable and thriving downtown, greater city and county to prospective businesses and industries looking for a good location to build their business.”
The Reunion Festival’s website provides the schedule. The events kick off at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 with a teachers, staff, administration and coaches reception (both current and retired).
On Oct. 7, the annual Clinton High School Homecoming Parade and Football game will take place, followed by an Alumni and Attenders Street Party in downtown Clinton after the game. And then the Reunion Festival kicks off at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 in downtown Clinton.
The festival will feature local bands Sycamore and Lucky Draw Band, performances from local dance groups, food trucks, booths and other vendors along with giveaway drawings from local businesses and alumni-owned businesses including a trip for two to Italy.
For more information on the Reunion Festival, contact Mark Story at 720-371-2704, mark@nowjourney.com or https://hometownarkansas.com.
