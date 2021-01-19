LITTLE ROCK — Two hundred one Arkansas school districts – 86 percent of the state’s districts, a new high – have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, up from 179 a week ago, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reported Thursday.
Of those districts, a record high of 54 have 14-day COVID-19 infection rates of 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents, or more than 1 percent of local residents.
For the first time, the list of districts with infection rates of 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents includes the Little Rock School District, the state’s largest district.
“We are seeing the impact of the holidays on communities across the state. Fifty-four school districts now have more than 1 percent of their population newly infected in the past 14 days, putting pressure on our schools and healthcare system,” said ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson. “We are still early in the process of getting Arkansans immunized against this disease. Get the shot when your turn comes, but in the meantime, do your part: Wash your hands often, keep 6 feet away from people who are not members of your household, and mask up.”
Rates of new known infections in school districts across the state, as well as counts of cumulative and new infections, are tracked on ACHI’s COVID-19 in Arkansas web page. Rates and counts are not shown for districts with fewer than five infections, to reduce the possibility of identifying individuals. School district counts do not include infections among incarcerated populations, in nursing homes, or in human development centers.
As of Monday, 201 school districts had a rate of at least 50 new known infections per 10,000 district residents over the previous 14 days. Twenty-six school districts were added to the list this week, and 175 remained on the list. Only four districts dropped off the list.
Heber Springs, West Side, Concord, Clinton, Rose Bud, and Pangburn school districts are all included.
In its Friday update, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 3,124 new cases for a total of 25,613 active cases. There were 1,314 Arkansans hospitalized Friday, which was up 13 from Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 226 were on ventilators, which was down 15 from Thursday.
There were 35 deaths added Friday for a total of 4,263.
The state has seen a total of 267,635 cases.
The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 365; Benton, 277; Washington, 235; Faulkner, 164; and Sebastian, 163.
