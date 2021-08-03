Irvin Presented 2021 Statesman Award

Sen. Missy Irvin of Mountain View, was awarded the 2021 Statesman Award by Family Council Action Committee. Irvin received the award for making an A on the 2021 Family Council Action Committee legislative report card. Recipients of this award are recognized for their votes cast during the 93rd General Assembly on the bills in the report card. Senator Irvin received her award Thursday, July 29, at the Cleburne County Republican Committee’s Lincoln Day Dinner in Heber Springs.
During the 2021 legislative session Irvin was the lead senate sponsor of SB354, now Act 461, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, a bill that prevents biological males from competing against biological females in sports at schools. Irvin is serving in her fourth term as a state senator and is currently the Marketing Director of Irvin-Dibrell Clinic in Mountain View. She was previously a Marketing Director for Tipton and Hurst and also served as an Adjunct Professor and the Director of the Department of Dance at Hendrix College. For the 93rd General Assembly, Irvin serves as Chair of the Senate Committee on Education and Co-Vice Chair of the Arkansas Legislative Council.
The award was presented to Irvin by Ken Yang, Political Director of Family Council Action Committee based in Little Rock.
“Legislators regularly face tough votes at the State Capitol and their hard work, good votes, and dedication to Christian family values are often unknown to the public. We chose votes on bills based on our core belief in promoting, protecting, and strengthening traditional family values,” Yang said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.