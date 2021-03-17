An Oxford man is in jail after contacting three juveniles soliciting them for sex.
On March 3, Izard County deputies took a report from three juvenile males who stated Brandon Gilbert, 40 of Oxford, had contacted them via social media and cell phone texts, where Gilbert offered alcoholic beverages and solicited sexual acts from the juveniles.
After contacting juveniles’ parents and subsequently gaining consent from parents to use juvenile victims’ phones, Izard County authorities spoke via cell phone with Brandon Gilbert, who was continually calling the juvenile’s phone attempting to regain contact with them according to the Izard County Sheriff’s report.
The report further stated that during phone conversation, Gilbert provided a location to meet, continued to offer alcoholic beverages, and continued to solicit sexual acts after being informed no less than twice by an investigator, who was acting as one of the juveniles, that he was 14 years old. After receiving suspect location, deputies drove to the location where Gilbert wanted to meet and found him waiting.
Gilbert was arrested and charged in the Izard County Circuit Court with sexual indecency with a minor, a class D felony. His bond was set at $10,000.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.
