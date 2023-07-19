Last week we began to look at what I call the “Big Three” traits of a Christian. We will see that without humility, faith, and obedience, we will struggle in our walk with Christ. Many people choose to ignore these critical points, but they are sabotaging their own walk with the Lord.
This week let us look at the first of our traits: humility.
“Likewise you younger people, submit yourselves to [your] elders. Yes, all of [you] be submissive to one another, and be clothed with humility, for “God resists the proud, But gives grace to the humble.” [1 Peter 5:5 NKJV] When we talk about submission, people begin to get upset.
Too many people have used passages about submission to lord over others, but that is not Biblical teaching. We are all to serve one another. Yes, there is an order which God established, but God’s order never subjected anyone. In God’s economy, everyone serves everyone else, especially Christian brothers and sisters. God expects those who He puts in a place of authority to humble themselves and serve.
As a Pastor, I work for the Lord, but I serve my church. As a husband, I am head of my house, but I am a servant-leader to my wife, placing her well-being before my own.
Not only did Peter give us the command to be humble, but he also told us what God’s thoughts were about those who would not humble themselves. “God resists the proud.”
Have you ever been in a place where nothing seemed to work out? Maybe pride was in your heart. I obviously can’t discern that for you, but I can ask you to consider the possibility. God does not just overlook our pride. God actively resists pride.
In our spiritual life, this is critical to understand. We can never please God if pride is a problem. We will never be completely humble, but we can be more humble than we are today.
All of the “Big Three” should be viewed on a spectrum. We can be more humble or less humble, but we will never be completely humble. However, this does not excuse us from genuine effort to become more humble. Our spiritual growth will be non-existent if we don’t prayerfully and diligently seek to be more surrendered to God and one another every day.
This is a very difficult subject, and one that I personally struggle with daily, but that is the point. We must realize the struggle and work on it. We cannot just ignore the problem and expect God to do the same.
Peter made it clear that God does not ignore our pride, but God does extend an extra measure of grace to those who will humble themselves before God and man. If we truly care about serving God, then we cannot ignore our pride. We cannot grow closer to God if God is resisting our efforts because of our refusal to be submissive. I have wondered how much we miss because we don’t take submission seriously.
Let us consider the pride in our lives. This may be a very big stumbling block in our spiritual walk, but this is something we can begin to address today. Let us see ourselves as we are, recipients of God’s wonderful grace, undeserving of what God has blessed us with. This is where we begin to humble ourselves before our awesome God and where we begin to grow spiritually. God Bless.
Scott Jones is pastor of Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
