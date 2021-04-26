Cleburne County Judge Jerry Holmes honored county employee Dale Hutto with the proclamation of “Dale Hutto Appreciation Day” on April 22. A small group of well-wishers surprised Hutto with the proclamation in the judge’s office. Hutto was also presented with a 1911 bolt-action Austrian military rifle from the personal collection of Bruce Ziegenbalg.

