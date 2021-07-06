A 44-year-old Judsonia man has been accused of sexual crimes involving three juveniles, including rape.
A warrant was issued for Anthony William Johnson late last month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class Y felony rape charge as well as class B felony second-degree sexual assault. Johnson was not in custody in White County on Monday. He is set for plea and arraignment this morning in White County Circuit Court.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Misty Goss of the White County Sheriff’s Office, one of the allegations was reported Oct. 29, 2020, with the juvenile saying she was assaulted on two occasions “at a residence in Searcy” when she was around 9 years old. She reportedly alleged that sexual contact with Johnson included intercourse.
Another juvenile reported Nov. 30 that she had been touched sexually on her private parts through her underclothes by Johnson on three occasions at a Searcy residence when she was approximately 7 years old, Goss wrote.
“A similar report” had been received in Cleburne County, according to the affidavit, involving a female juvenile when she was 11-12 years old.
Johnson reportedly was interviewed Jan. 4, but “denied that he ever had inappropriate contact with” the three alleged victims.
