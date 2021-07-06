In June, narcotic investigators with the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 712 East Clinton in Heber Springs. Law enforcement made contact with Scott Joseph Zurawski, 44, of Heber Springs; Duane Eugene Holliday, 44, and Courtney Lynn Woods, 41.
Two children were also in the residence.
Upon searching Zurawski, investigators located a clear plastic zip bag containing a crystalline substance that tested positive as methamphetamine, weighing approximately .81 grams. A glass smoking device containing burnt meth residue was also located.
Upon searching Holliday, investigators located a clear plastic zip bag containing a crystalline substance that tested positive as methamphetamine weighing approximately 3.54 grams along with a glass smoking pipe and hypodermic syringe. Also located on Holiday’s person was $1,805 and an unidentified purple pill.
Upon searching Woods’ purse investigator’s located a white cloth zipper pouch that contained two cut straws with methamphetamine residue along with a small round pink storage container with a crystalline substance that tested positive as methamphetamine weighing less than two grams. During the search investigators noted that Woods’ driver’s license along with other cards and documents bearing her name was inside. Investigators also located a Credit/Debit card bearing the theft victims name further indicating her role in a recent burglary and theft.
All three adults were charged with multiple felonies.
Bond for Holliday was set at $15,000.
Bond for Woods was set at $20,000.
Bond for Zurawski was set at $50,000.
