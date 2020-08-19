LITTLE ROCK — The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) is searching for Arkansans to register for its annual Great Arkansas Cleanup (GAC) event that will take place from September 1 through October 31. KAB also announced its goal to recruit 10,000 volunteers for the 2020 fall cleanup event.
Every year, thousands of Arkansans volunteer to remove trash and discarded debris from Arkansas’s roadways, shorelines, parks and other public areas during this statewide community improvement campaign.
Communities and groups are invited to sign up to organize a local cleanup this year at https://bit.ly/KAB SignUp. Cleanup organizers can use KAB’s print-ready promotional items to help recruit volunteers and learn how to organize a cleanup. Resources are available at http://bit.ly/KABClean. Volunteers can find and join local cleanups by visiting the calendar of events at http://bit.ly/KABevnt.
“This year’s Great Arkansas Cleanup event comes at such a special time for Arkansans,” said Mark Camp, executive director of KAB. “We have all been working to do our part to keep our communities safe, and now we invite all Arkansans to come out and show pride for our great state by getting involved in this cleanup initiative.”
In 2019, GAC gathered 7,268 volunteers around the state who logged 37,086 volunteer hours and who were able to remove 182,604 pounds of litter along 20,466 acres of parks and public areas, 979 miles of waterway and 1,148 miles of roadside.
“Last year, Arkansans across the state rallied together and held 189 events in 58 different counties for the Great Arkansas Cleanup,” said Camp. “We believe that this year’s event has the potential to exceed these numbers and meet our goal of 10,000 volunteers.”
Volunteers are encouraged to properly social distance during cleanup events and use additional safety precautions including not picking up litter with bare hands, wearing bright safety vests along roadways and ensuring children are accompanied by an adult while collecting litter. Additionally, cleanup supplies including latex gloves, cotton gloves, fluorescent safety vests and “volunteers ahead” signs are available through KAB. For more information, please visit KAB’s website: https://keeparkansas beautiful.com/get-involved/cleanups/.
About Keep Arkansas Beautiful
The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB), consisting of a professional staff of three and a nine-member advisory board appointed by the governor, is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. KAB is a certified state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful Inc. KAB inspires and educates individuals to reduce litter, recycle and keep Arkansas beautiful. KAB is funded by 1 percent of the eighth-cent Conservation Tax. For more information, visit KeepArkansasBeautiful.com. Stay in the know by following Keep Arkansas Beautiful on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and texting VOLUNTEER to 484848.
