Fireworks reminder

Not everyone enjoys fireworks. Please be considerate of neighbors and pets.

Instead of our usual Pet of the Week, we are sending this message to all pet owners to keep your pets safe during this July 4th weekend. Shelters everywhere end up with lost and frightened dogs who were so scared of the fireworks they bolted. Some never make it home. To avoid this tragedy keep your pets safely contained. The best place would be inside. Be safe and HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY! The shelter has lots of dogs and cats who need loving homes (young and old). If you are interested in adopting, fostering, volunteering go to our website heberspringshumanesocity.com and complete an application.

