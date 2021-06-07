The Cleburne County Library in Heber Springs is pleased to welcome Kindersongs to perform a concert especially for children at 11 a.m. this Saturday, June 12.

This is an award-winning duo, and children of all ages will enjoy singing and dancing to their songs about being a kid! This is a free concert, and no registration is required.

