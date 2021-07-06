Lab tech program gets grant

The Medical Laboratory Technician Program (MLT) at Arkansas State University-Beebe recently received a grant from the American Society of Clinical Pathologists (ASCP) to aid in expanding the program on the Beebe campus.
The grant, which included $1,000 in funding and $1,000 worth of ASCP materials, includes annual membership, certification study guides, textbooks and online access for practice exams.
Jennifer Stubenrauch, director of MLT at ASU-Beebe said, “The funds and free materials will go a long way to help expand the MLT Program here at ASU-Beebe, as well as better prepare our students for the ASCP National Licensure Exam they must take upon graduation in order to work in the field.”
The Medical Laboratory Technology program prepares graduates to function in a variety of settings, including hospital, clinical reference, crime, environmental health, and research laboratories. Other settings may include physicians’ clinics and state and regional blood donation centers. Medical Laboratory Technologists may work in a medical lab under the direction of a pathologist performing procedures in hematology, serology, immunology, chemistry, microbiology, immunohematology and urinalysis.
Students pursuing the Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology (AASMLT) degree at ASU-Beebe can take advantage of on-campus housing, central location in the state, and affordable tuition. Additionally, the MLT program partners with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), which allows graduates the option to continue in a Medical Laboratory Science program, while working as an MLT. The ASU-Beebe MLT program is fully accredited by the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS).
The American Society of Clinical Pathologists was founded in 1922 in Chicago. The ASCP is the world’s largest professional membership organization for pathologists and laboratory professionals. ASCP provides excellence in education, certification, and advocacy on behalf of patients, anatomic and clinical pathologists, and medical laboratory professionals.
