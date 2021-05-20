Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Arkansas...north central Arkansas...southwest Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Lonoke, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, White and Yell. In north central Arkansas, Cleburne and Van Buren. In southwest Arkansas, Clark, Dallas, Hot Spring, Ouachita and Pike. In western Arkansas, Montgomery, Polk and Scott. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening * Widespread heavy rainfall has fallen over much of the watch area over the past few days. With additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through this afternoon....the potential for additional flash flooding will continue...especially in areas where a narrow axis of heavy rainfall sets up. * With the ground already saturated in many areas, it will not take much additional rainfall to produce flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&