Cleburne County Judge Jerry Holmes and Heber Springs Mayor Jimmy met recently at the Heber Springs Post Office to honor retiring postmaster Briant K. Derrick, by signing a proclamation declaring Friday, June 25, 2021, as Briant K. Derrick Day.
A native of Danville, Derrick began his career with the United State Postal Service in February 1987 as a letter carrier in Little Rock. in February 1996 he was promoted to delivery supervisor in Heber Springs and in July 2008 he was promoted to acting Postmaster and has held that title since.
The proclamation reads in part:
“Whereas, he has always strived to provide excellent customer service for our community at USPS not only in himself but in all his employees, and, Whereas, he has tirelessly served USPS for 34 years and 4 months, and with his accrued sick time of 1.6 years and 2 years of active military service he has worked a total of 38 years, and Whereas, he served his country by serving in the US Army Reserves for 20 years, and whereas S, Mr. Briant K Derrick has been involved locally by volunteering as a firefighter, playing an active role in his church, coaching pee-wee, and refereeing high school and some college football, now therefore, I, Jimmy Clark, Mayor of the City of Heber Springs, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the laws of Heber Springs, Arkansas, and I, Jerry Holmes, Judge of Cleburne County, Arkansas, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the laws of Cleburne County, Arkansas, do hereby jointly proclaim June 25th, 2021, as Briant K Derrick Day.”
“Across the City of Heber Springs and Cleburne County, we urge all our fellow citizens to join us in helping to recognize the many years of service and dedication Mr. Derrick has had for our community. We wish him well on his retirement and new adventures.”
