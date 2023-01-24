The Heber Springs City Council tabled an additional one-time fee of $15,000 to Greers Ferry Lake Total Property Maintenance regarding leaf and limb pickup. They council did approve advancing the February payment of $15,000 immediately.
The request was made due to the program picking up four times as much leaf and limbs than the contract specified-300 cubic yards a month. There was discussion on whether or not the original amount of leaf and limbs advertised in the bid process was accurate. Originally the material had been dumped at the landfill, but the workers were told to stop on the second day because there was too much volume for the facility. Other places where they tried to take the leaves required fees. Currently, the material is being driven 10 miles from Heber Springs to a private property in Pangburn.
Problems the leaf and limb program are facing is the leaf and limb program material is packed down, beginning to rot, and there are random hazardous items in much of the material, such as rocks, chains, and lawn mower blades. Limbs are supposed to be placed separate from limbs, but some homeowners are just piling leaves and limbs in the same area.
There was also discussion on whether or not ordinances with fines should be established for tree service and lawn care companies that exacerbate the problem. Residents need to be mindful about placing the material where it can get picked up, but not in the street, or in the drainage areas. The discussion then went to whether kids who mow yards without bagging the clippings could be cited. The discussion was tabled.
Council members needed more time to review the contract and review the work awaiting the company throughout the city. Council member Jim Lay suggested finding a spot in town to create a mulch yard where citizens could get compost for their yards and gardens.
Heber Spring Police Chief Brian Haile asked to move $16,000 from the police equipment budget and unspent funds to purchase a new police cruiser at $27,425 from Red River Dodge.
The council adopted their procedures and rules for the year and took care of bookkeeping duties, and renewed contracts with the Disabled Veterans Administration, the Cleburne County Aging Program, and the Heber Springs Humane Society, which increased their fees slightly, due in part to increased veterinary costs for the animals.
There was also discussion about future legislation possibly increasing the fines for repeat offenders who allow their animals to roam at large, as well as, a sliding scale based on the type of animal call and which agency (animal control or the Heber Springs Police Department) responds.
Heber Springs Mayor Kasey Griffin began her first city council meeting of 2023 with her state of city address. The occasion also marked the beginning of her first term as mayor.
In the upcoming months citizens can expect to see the new playground equipment and turf being installed in Spring Park. The restrooms at Sandy Beach will be demolished and new restrooms will be built. A second bridge has been installed along the Sulphur Creek Trail and it will get paved this year. This year construction will begin on the city’s much anticipated Splash Pad.
Looking further ahead, in 2024 there will be a once-in-a-lifetime treat for all Arkansans. Heber Springs (along with a wide swath of the state) will be in the path of totality for an solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. The eclipse is expected to last for four minutes. There will be an expected 1.5 million visitors in the state, to witness the phenomenon which will have an enormous impact on state and local infrastructure. She thanked retiring city employees and council members, and welcomed new city employees and council members.
Additionally, the city council gave Montezuma Grill the green light to apply for a private club permit from the Alcoholic Control Board. This will let the restaurant join the ranks of other clubs and several Tex-Mex eateries in town, by adding alcoholic beverages to the menu. Another application was brought forth during a special called meeting Monday night for The Taproom. While private club licenses have been the “wink and nod” acceptance of alcohol in dry counties, more local governments are eyeing the economic impacts from the private club licensed businesses, as well as, the state’s budding medical marijuana industry.
