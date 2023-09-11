BEEBE — Janet McGregor Liles, director and advanced instructor of the pharmacy technician science program at Arkansas State University-Beebe, has been appointed to serve as a member on the American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP) New Practitioners Forum Practice Advancement and Advocacy Advisory Group for the 2023-2024 term.
“Janet was chosen from a record number of qualified nominations because of her skills and potential insight, and we are pleased that she has accepted this volunteer position,” said Karly Low, director of member relations for the ASHP New Practitioners Forum.
ASHP advocates and supports the professional practice of pharmacists in hospitals, health systems, ambulatory care clinics, and other settings spanning the full spectrum of medication use. Advisory group members participate on conference calls, assist in initiative and educational development, remain active and engaged on ASHP Connect, and represent the New Practitioners Forum at various events throughout the year. ASHP is the largest association of pharmacy professionals in the United States, representing 60,000 pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in all patient care settings, including hospitals, ambulatory clinics, and health-system community pharmacies.
