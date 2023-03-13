Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern and north central Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&