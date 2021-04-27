[Editor’s note: The Heber Springs Sun Times and its sister papers in central Arkansas collaborated on this effort. Both parts will look at statewide numbers and local efforts.]
Empty store shelves and rising prices during the peak of the pandemic last year gave some consumers the jitters, but for many rural Arkansans, food insecurity is a party of everyday life.
Aspire Arkansas, a project of the Arkansas Community Foundation, defines and measures food insecurity as “the percentage of households that lack access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life for all household members and/or experience limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods.”
Aspire Arkansas gives the state a food insecurity rating of 17 percent.
Many churches throughout Arkansas have a food ministry in one form or another. While some churches collect non-perishables, others have installed community pantries outside their buildings. Weatherproof cabinets with non-perishable goods inside that people in need can access day or night. Some churches have dubbed these pantries “Blessing Boxes.” People are welcome to come by and take what they need and leave what they can share.
Keeping the boxes filled, especially when school is out in the summertime, can require a team of dedicated parishioners.
The reasons behind food insecurity are complex, eluding even Arkansas Foodbank Chief Executive Officer Rhonda Sanders. Attributing it as the “million dollar question,” Sanders noted that until the coronavirus pandemic, the state was making gains, having just recovered from the skyrocketed food insecurity rates which began in the aftermath of the 2008 recession. With all those gains wiped out in only a year, Sanders said the issue of food insecurity isn’t clear cut.
“Hunger isn’t always a disease unto itself,” Sanders said. “Hunger is a symptom of other diseases.” Those diseases, Sanders said, include low rates of college education and income, two categories in which Arkansas ranks alongside the worst in the nation.
Foodbank workers are also aware of the limits of government assistance. Sanders said her warehouse staff attempted to live off the same amount of money an average Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipient gets from the program for a week several years ago. She said her workers were “dropping out like flies” with illnesses due to lack of nourishment.
“Just handing someone a box of food isn’t going to cure [all of their troubles], but it does allow them to use their money to do other things with their lives,” Sanders said.
Every Arkansas Foodbank employee has a story which illustrates the breadth of the problem of food insecurity in Arkansas, Sanders said, recounting the story of being out at one of the organization’s mobile distribution centers and distributing 850 boxes of food in 45 minutes. Moments after the last box was given away, Sanders said, a young woman pulled up with her family and broke down when she found out there were no more boxes.
Per Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the country, Arkansas ranked second only to Mississippi with a food-insecurity rate of 17.3 percent in 2018.
The coronavirus pandemic, which led to a spike in nationwide and state unemployment rates, only made those food insecurity numbers worse.
Feeding America released a study in March estimating almost 160,000 new Arkansans were food insecure by the end of 2020, or 22.5 percent of the state’s population. One in three children in Arkansas are estimated to currently grow up in food insecure households in the state.
“I can give you all the numbers in the world, but it’s really about the person [who needs assistance]; it’s about the family that needs help.” Sanders said.
Behind the statistics and graphs, there are actual people – people who need help, and people who make up the organizations that stand ready to help.
Seniors have normally made up the army of volunteers it takes to make the food distribution programs successful. Unfortunately, in the time of COVID-19, many of the volunteers were among the most vulnerable to the virus.
The Arkansas Foodbank, which provides food to pantries is a leader in the state’s fight against hunger.
In a typical year, the Arkansas Foodbank helps deliver more than 24 million pounds of food to the counties it services, per the Foodbank’s website.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the bank distributed more than 40 million pounds of food last year, a 37 percent increase over 2019.
Arkansas Foodbank Communications Director Lea Whitlock attributes the increase of distribution in 2020 to the challenges the coronavirus pandemic brought on. Normally an organization which works through its partner agencies, the foodbank was forced to pack and distribute its inventory of bought and donated foods directly into the hands of Arkansans in 2020 because so many of the foodbank’s regular partner agencies were closed.
Goals and numbers are great, Sanders said, but the real emphasis should be on the people.
To fulfill its mission, however, the Arkansas Foodbank needs assistance. And while the Foodbank receives lots of food donations it will always welcome (food donations in 2020 were valued at some $40 million), monetary donations are the best method to making a lasting impact on food insecurity in the state.
“We want your money because we can do more with it,” Sanders said.
For every dollar donated to the Arkansas Foodbank, 96 cents of it goes to its food distribution programs to buy and deliver food, per Whitlock. And those 96 cents go further than one might think. The Arkansas Foodbank can use a combination of donated and sourced food and the money to create five meals from one dollar. While canned foods and other non-perishable food donations are easy to donate, the money the Foodbank receives allows them to buy perishable items like produce and fresh meat and other crucial nutritional needs for all Arkansans.
“We’ve been blessed to have wonderful [financial] support and we use our money wisely,” Sanders said.
Despite the challenges and seemingly insurmountable circumstances of food insecurity across the state, the Arkansas Foodbank will keep on its mission, Sanders said. A mission to feed hungry Arkansans and to meet people where they are. A mission to be the foundation in the fight against hunger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.